Welcome to the dark future. We’re playing the quickstart (excuse me, jumpstart) rules for Cyberpunk Red, the newest edition of the Cyberpunk roleplaying game. Keanu Reeves may or may not have guest starred!
Aff links to the jumpstart and full rules and vidyagame:
- Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart
- Full Cyberpunk Red rules
- Vidyagame: PC, PS4/5, and Xbox
Make a Search Check
patreon: https://patreon.com/ggnore
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFNIRjq48x60-bTW-bY0dQA
podcast: gg no re @ itunes
twitter: https://twitter.com/ggnorecast
anchor: https://anchor.fm/ggnore