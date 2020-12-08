Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart

/ gg no re

Welcome to the dark future. We’re playing the quickstart (excuse me, jumpstart) rules for Cyberpunk Red, the newest edition of the Cyberpunk roleplaying game. Keanu Reeves may or may not have guest starred!

Aff links to the jumpstart and full rules and vidyagame:

Welcome to the dark future

Make a Search Check

patreon: https://patreon.com/ggnore
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFNIRjq48x60-bTW-bY0dQA
podcast: gg no re @ itunes
twitter: https://twitter.com/ggnorecast
anchor: https://anchor.fm/ggnore

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s